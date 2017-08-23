Report: Hugh Freeze made a dozen calls to escort services on Ole Miss phone

We now have an idea what the “pattern of misconduct” Ole Miss officials were referring to regarding former coach Hugh Freeze.

Freeze resigned after phone records showed he called a number connected to a Tampa escort service. At a news conference announcing his resignation, AD Ross Bjork said after finding out about the call they also found “a pattern of personal misconduct inconsistent with the standards we expect” from the coach.

According to ESPN, Freeze made “at least” 12 calls to numbers connected with escort services on his school phone.

A preliminary review of Freeze’s phone records, obtained by ESPN through an open records request, revealed he dialed at least 12 numbers that are associated with online advertisements for female escorts. The calls took place over a 33-month period beginning in April 2014 and usually lasted two minutes or less.

Freeze told Yahoo Sports at the time of his resignation the Tampa call was a “misdial.”

Ole Miss replaced Freeze with offensive line coach Matt Luke, who is now the team’s interim head coach. Freeze’s resignation also comes as Ole Miss is facing a self-imposed bowl ban in 2017 regarding the NCAA allegations against the school.

The Tampa phone call was found as part of research for a lawsuit vs. Freeze and the school by former coach Houston Nutt, who preceded Freeze. Nutt alleges that Ole Miss and Freeze attempted to defame him by pinning most of the alleged NCAA misconduct as a product of Nutt’s tenure.

Nutt and the school have not reached a settlement regarding his suit, which is expected to be refiled in state court.

