Report: ‘Hawks to sign Czech League standout Kampf

Given the success they’ve had with Artemi Panarin, it’s not surprising to learn the Blackhawks are back scouting Europe for undrafted talent.

Per TSN, Chicago is on the verge of signing Czech League forward David Kampf to a two-year, entry-level deal. Kampf, 22, is coming off a solid campaign with Pirati Chomutov, establishing career highs in goals (15) and points (31) in just 51 games played.

A two-time member of the Czech team at the World Juniors, Kampf is listed at 6-foot-2, 192 pounds and should have a chance to push for minutes in Chicago next season.

It’s unrealistic to expect similar production to Panarin, who’s emerged as one of the club’s top scorers. But the talented Russian did come over from the KHL at around the same age as Kampf — Panarin was 24 when he signed — and, like Kampf, joined Chicago after posting personal scoring highs with his club team (SKA Saint Petersburg).

It’s also worth noting that Chicago GM Stan Bowman promised significant changes this offseason, following a disappointing first-round sweep at the hands of Nashville. The Kampf signing comes after the club fired assistant coach Mike Kitchen, and AHL bench boss Ted Dent.



