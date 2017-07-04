Reports: Gordon Hayward will join the Boston Celtics, or maybe he won't

Gordon Hayward would bring star power to the Boston Celtics. (AP)

The top free agent available has made his move. According to a report from ESPN’s Chris Haynes, and later confirmed by others, unrestricted free agent Gordon Hayward will move from the Utah Jazz to the Boston Celtics.


The Vertical’s Chris Mannix confirmed the initial report, as well.

However, reports from both ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and TNT’s David Aldridge suggest that Hayward has not yet reached a decision.



Hayward’s agent also appeared to walk back those initial reports, to the point where a final confirmation of his client’s choice may have to wait at least a day:


Utah’s team president added that neither Hayward nor his agent have informed him of a decision, as well:


The 27-year-old Hayward made his first All-Star team in 2017 and would bring star power to a Celtics squad whose offseason had threatened to be defined by Danny Ainge’s inability to trade for both Jimmy Butler and Paul George. Meanwhile, the Jazz would face a potential fall out of the West’s playoff picture.

