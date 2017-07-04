Reports: Gordon Hayward will join the Boston Celtics, or maybe he won't

The top free agent available has made his move. According to a report from ESPN’s Chris Haynes, and later confirmed by others, unrestricted free agent Gordon Hayward will move from the Utah Jazz to the Boston Celtics.

Free-agent Gordon Hayward plans to sign with the Boston Celtics, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 4, 2017





The Vertical’s Chris Mannix confirmed the initial report, as well.

However, reports from both ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and TNT’s David Aldridge suggest that Hayward has not yet reached a decision.

The Utah Jazz are still waiting to be told of Gordon Hayward's intentions, league source tells ESPN. Hayward hasn't told them his plans yet. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 4, 2017





Okay. Strap in. Told by a source w/knowledge of the process that Gordon Hayward has NOT made a decision yet & is still in the process. FWIW. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 4, 2017





Hayward’s agent also appeared to walk back those initial reports, to the point where a final confirmation of his client’s choice may have to wait at least a day:

Hayward's agent Mark Bartelstein on whether final word is coming today: "That was the goal, but now we've got to kind of regroup here a bit" — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) July 4, 2017





Utah’s team president added that neither Hayward nor his agent have informed him of a decision, as well:

We trust Gordon and his agent that no decision has been made. Good communication all day and a great relationship. — Steve Starks (@StevenStarks) July 4, 2017





The 27-year-old Hayward made his first All-Star team in 2017 and would bring star power to a Celtics squad whose offseason had threatened to be defined by Danny Ainge’s inability to trade for both Jimmy Butler and Paul George. Meanwhile, the Jazz would face a potential fall out of the West’s playoff picture.

