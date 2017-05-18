Report: Freddie Freeman expected to miss at least eight weeks with fractured left wrist

Update: The Braves are expecting Freeman to miss 10 weeks. And the Braves did indeed call up Ruiz from Triple-A.

Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is expected to miss at least eight weeks with a fractured left wrist, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports. Freeman does not need to undergo surgery, which is a silver lining for the Braves.

Freeman suffered the injury on Wednesday when he was hit by an Aaron Loup pitch.

Freeman has put up MVP-esque numbers to this point, hitting .341/.461/.748 with an MLB-high 14 home runs and 25 RBI in 165 plate appearances while playing solid defense.

David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution suggests the Braves could call up prospect Rio Ruiz to handle first base. Ruiz worked out at first base during spring training. He’s the organization’s No. 22 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

