Report: Flyers interested in bringing in former Kings GM Dean Lombardi

It sounds like the Philadelphia Flyers are interested in a reunion with former scout Dean Lombardi.

According to beat reporter Dave Isaac, the Flyers have reached out to Lombardi about re-joining the team, but they’re still waiting to hear back from him.

Lombardi became available after he and head coach Darryl Sutter were let go by the Los Angeles Kings last month.

The 59-year-old was the general manager of the San Jose Sharks from 1996 to 2003 and he took over the same role with the Kings from 2006-2017. Between those two gigs, Lombardi served as a Western Conference scout for the Flyers.

During his time in Los Angeles, Lombardi was able to lead his team to two Stanley Cups (2012, 2014).

The role he’s been offered with the Flyers is unclear.



