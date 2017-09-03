Report: Florida State QB Deondre Francois injured patella tendon, done for year

Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois’ left knee injury doesn’t have a short-term recovery.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Francois suffered a patella tendon injury when he was rolled up on while moving to his right in the fourth quarter of FSU’s 24-7 loss to Alabama Saturday night. Here’s how the injury happened.

Francois couldn’t put any weight on his left leg when he was helped off the field and was carted from the sidelines with an air cast on his left leg.

His absence means Florida State may be relying on a true freshman at quarterback for the rest of the season. According to Warchant.com, FSU coach Jimbo Fisher will address Francois’ injury during his Monday press conference.

Freshman James Blackman replaced Francois at QB after the injury. Blackman was a four-star recruit and the No. 10 dual-threat quarterback in the country in the class of 2017 according to Rivals.

Florida State also has J.J. Cosentino on its roster. Cosentino, a junior, saw some playing time in 2015.

Francois’ absence also may mean Clemson vaults into favorite status in the ACC. The Tigers looked impressive in Week 1 vs. Kent State and host FSU in November. While the defending champions lost a lot of talent to the NFL after beating Alabama for the title in January, there’s still a ton of talent on the roster.

