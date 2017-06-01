Report: Elvis Dumervil to work out for 49ers

The 49ers are reportedly set to take a look at one of the top unsigned veteran pass rushers.

Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports that the team will have Elvis Dumervil in for a workout in the coming days. Dumervil was released by the Ravens in March and there hasn’t been much news of interest in his services over the last couple of months.

Dumervil missed half of last season while recovering from a foot injury and had three sacks in eight games. He has 99 career sacks since entering the league with the Broncos in 2006.

Recent first-round picks Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner are among the current 49ers options at defensive ends with Aaron Lynch also on hand as a pass rushing option in defensive coordinator Robert Saleh’s 4-3 scheme.