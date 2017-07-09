Report: David Griffin withdraws from Knicks’ front-office search

David Griffin and the Knicks were talking contract.

Believe it or not, that didn’t go well.

Marc J. Spears of ESPN:

Ex-Cavs GM David Griffin has pulled his name out of the Knicks’ GM and president search after he couldn’t come to agreement on the right role with the franchise, a source told The Undefeated.

There were questions whether Griffin would report to Steve Mills, New York’s general manager who could’ve ascended to team president with Griffin’s hiring. There were questions whether Griffin could hire his own staff. And of course, in any negotiation like this, there were questions about salary. (Though the Knicks have proven their willingness to pay big, working for James Dolan and inheriting this roster demands top dollar.)

Overpaying Tim Hardaway Jr. surely didn’t help. Perhaps, that was a Machiavellian move by Mills to retain control, alienating Griffin. It might not have been the deciding factor, but it was just another thing to make the job less appealing.

Griffin possesses championship experience, and after ousting Phil Jackson so late in the process, the Knicks are short on top-flight candidates. Will they try to poach someone already running another front office?

In the meantime, this only complicates Carmelo Anthony trade talks with the Rockets. The Knicks’ leadership and direction remain unsettled.