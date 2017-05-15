Report: Cowboys draft pick Jourdan Lewis reportedly had prior domestic violence call

The Dallas Cowboys used a third-round pick on Michigan cornerback Jourdan Lewis in the 2017 NFL draft despite a pending domestic violence charge against him. Now it turns out that there reportedly was a prior domestic violence report against Lewis two years prior to that incident, which involved the same woman at the same location.

Lewis was charged following an incident that reportedly occurred on March 15, accused of dragging his 20-year-old girlfriend across the floor and grabbing her by the neck at the apartment they shared in Ann Arbor. He’s facing one misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and has pleaded not guilty. The case is currently scheduled at the 15th District Court for a jury trial on July 24 — which is the very same day the Cowboys are slated to open training camp.

Police reportedly were called on a domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend two years prior to charges filed against him in March. (AP) More

The Dallas Morning News obtained records showing that Ann Arbor (Mich.) police responded to a report of a similar physical altercation at the same apartment two years earlier. The 2015 investigation didn’t result in any charges, as prosecutors found there were conflicting statements, but police were responding to a 911 call at that time. The couple had dated for three years.

The Cowboys expressed confidence that Lewis’ arrest and charges would be dismissed and that his troubles would be behind him. Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said the team did its “due diligence” on Lewis and owner Jerry Jones said the Cowboys “thoroughly looked at his situation” prior to spending the 92nd overall selection on Lewis.

Added Jones: “We feel real good about the pick. [He’s had] outstanding off-the-field character throughout his life, great strength of character. We were satisfied we would be OK there.”

Lewis has said he would be “exonerated” of the charges. Last week, he tweeted out this:

He say she say is cool… but I like facts. — Jourdan Lewis (@JourdanJD) May 9, 2017





Lewis is the only one of the team’s nine draft picks this who remains unsigned, according to DallasCowboys.com.

– – – – – – –

Eric Edholm is a writer for Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at edholm@yahoo-inc.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @Eric_Edholm