Report: Could Milos Teodosic come to Sacramento Kings next season?

You likely remember Milos Teodosic as the point guard for the Serbian team at the Rio Olympics, the guy who torched Kyrie Irving for 18 points and six assists in group play. The guy who led Serbia to Silver (but was overwhelmed by the USA athleticism in the gold medal game (where the USA admitted they game planned for him). Mike Krzyzewski called Teodosic “one of the all-time great players internationally.” He’s the best point guard not in the NBA.

Except that last sentence likely changes this summer.

Teodosic is a free agent and is expected to make a run to the NBA. The question is where he lands, and Sacramento could be a spot according to trusted international hoops writer David Pick.

Source: Kings legit contender to land Milos Teodosic. GM Vlade Divac has strong Serbian bond with All-Euroleague PG for CSKA. — David Pick (@IAmDPick) May 11, 2017





Makes sense. There will be other suitors, but this could certainly happen.

The second big question is how big a contract, and for how long? It likely is backup money, and not too many years. Teodosic is a good offensive player — smart passer and he can shoot the three. He is good in transition and is a floor general. However, he is a complete defensive liability. That will limit how much he can be used.

Watching him at the Olympics, I thought he’d be a great first guard off the bench kind of guy. That begs the question does he want that role in the NBA, or to stay in Europe where he is elite (playing for CSKA Moscow)? How much money does he think he’ll get over here?

I expect he’ll give the NBA a shot, but it may not be what he expected.