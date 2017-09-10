Report: Colts' Andrew Luck may not play until October

The Mystery of Andrew Luck’s Shoulder continues.

We already knew the Indianapolis Colts quarterback was not playing in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams as he continues to make his way back from offseason shoulder surgery.

But he may miss quite a bit longer than that.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that while the Colts removed Luck from the preseason physically unable to perform list before last weekend’s deadline, he didn’t participate in practice last week.

“My understanding is we’re still a couple of weeks away, at least, from seeing Andrew Luck,” Rapoport said. “He came off the PUP list to much fanfare, back at practice, except he didn’t actually practice this week and it remains to be seen whether [he will] be on the practice field next week.”

Rapoport went on to say that it may be October before we see Luck in uniform and in a game for Indianapolis.

After his team’s final preseason game, Colts owner Jim Irsay indicated that at point, Luck’s issue is as much mental as physical, and that the quarterback needs to regain confidence in his arm and shoulder after playing in pain for so long.

For this week, the Colts are having Scott Tolzien start, but if Tolzien struggles, it may not be long before the team turns to Jacoby Brissett, the second-year quarterback acquired in a trade with the New England Patriots last week – especially if Colts coach Chuck Pagano’s seat is already warm and he needs to do whatever he can to try to get wins.

