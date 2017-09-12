Report: Cardinals' David Johnson to have wrist surgery, headed to IR but may return

As the Arizona Cardinals and David Johnson feared, the third-year running back needs surgery to correct the dislocated wrist he suffered in Arizona’s season-opening win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The team and player were waiting for results on the second opinion they sought for the injury. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that Johnson will undergo surgery this week and is expected to miss 2-3 months.

Gone till November: Arizona RB David Johnson will reportedly undergo wrist surgery that will keep him out for at least eight weeks. (AP) More

Johnson will be placed on injured reserve, but with a chance to return this season.

This is along the same lines as what Arizona coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Monday. Arians said the prognosis for Johnson was the same as it was for fellow running back T.J. Logan, who also suffered a dislocated wrist, and whose timetable for recovery was 8-12 weeks.

Logan is also on IR.

Johnson suffered a dislocated wrist in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions. He caught a pass from Carson Palmer in traffic and was writhing in pain on the turf after making the second-down play, but did get up and played the next snap, fumbling on the goal line.

A third-round pick in 2015, Johnson had a league-best 2,118 yards from scrimmage and 20 totals touchdowns last season. The Cardinals were counting on him to play a significant role in their offense again this year (as were the thousands of fantasy players who drafted Johnson first overall).

