Report: Ben Bishop wasn’t Dallas’ first choice

The Dallas Stars made a big splash when they traded for Ben Bishop‘s rights and then signed him to a long-term deal worth nearly $30 million.

But according to a report from the Joural de Montreal’s Renaud Lavoie, Bishop wasn’t Dallas’ first choice. Instead, Stars GM Jim Nill wanted Scott Darling from the Chicago Blackhawks.

According to Lavoie, Nill wasn’t interested in giving up a third-round pick for Darling’s exclusive negotiating rights, so the ‘Hawks shipped him to Carolina instead.

Darling ended up signing a four-year, $16.6 million contract with the ‘Canes, who believed it was worth the risk to meet Chicago’s asking price.

With Darling off the market, the Stars had to move quickly to land Bishop from the Kings and that’s exactly what they did. They sent Montreal’s fourth-rounder (acquired in the Jordie Benn trade) to Los Angeles in the deal.

It’s an interesting decision by Nill. Sure, Bishop has more experience as a number one goalie, but he’s two years older than Darling, his contract is two years longer and his cap hit is $800,000 higher.



