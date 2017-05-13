Report: Arsenal rift could give MLS its next commissioner

The Telegraph’s Matt Law has a report that could give us the identity of Major League Soccer’s next commissioner.

Law says a power struggle between Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis and manager Arsene Wenger could see the former leave the Emirates Stadium.

Gazidis is said to want structural changes at Arsenal regardless of whether Wenger stays as manager beyond his season, and Wenger reportedly will only stay if he maintains his current role. The Arsenal manager ridiculed the “director of football” position earlier this Spring.

Gazidis arrived in Arsenal after seven years as deputy commissioner to Don Garber, who is out of contract at the end of next year, and continues to praise the league since leaving the United States. The 59-year-old Garber could well step aside from the gig after his contract, and Gazidis could be lined up as his replacement.

Garber succeeded inaugural leader Doug Logan as MLS commish in 1999.

