Report: Alabama LBs Terrell Lewis and Christian Miller out for the season

No. 1 Alabama suffered two key losses to its linebacking corps vs. Florida State.

According to Al.com, linebackers Terrell Lewis and Christian Miller are expected to miss the season after suffering injuries in the Tide’s 24-7 win over the Seminoles. Lewis suffered an elbow injury while Miller suffered a biceps tear.

Miller had 16 tackles and two sacks in 2016. The sophomore Lewis — who played as Terrell Hall in 2017 — was a five-star recruit and the No. 1 weakside defensive end in the country in 2016 according to Rivals.

The injuries will test Alabama’s linebacking depth, though if any team is equipped to lose two key linebackers, it’s Alabama. The team was counting on Miller and Lewis to replace players like Tim Williams and Ryan Anderson. Each of the two departed LBs had nine sacks in 2016.

The news of Alabama’s season-ending injuries comes as we wait for word on the knee injury Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois suffered in the second half of Saturday’s game. Francois’ left knee got rolled up on as he ran to his right in the fourth quarter.

More on Yahoo Sports:





– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is the editor of Dr. Saturday and From the Marbles on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at nickbromberg@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @NickBromberg