Who could replace Neymar at Barcelona? Here are 20 potential candidates

One of the most thrilling and consequential transfer sagas in the history of soccer reached its conclusion on Thursday, when Barcelona confirmed that it had received 222 million euros, triggering the release clause in Neymar da Silva Santos Jr.’s contract and paving the way for the Brazilian star to join to PSG.

The Parisian giants officially announced the move later in the day, making Neymar the most expensive player ever by a wide margin. They’ll soon unveil him to their fans, and then they’ll get down to business.

But the most compelling business decisions now must be made by Barcelona. The world’s most expensive player is gone, which means the search for the world’s most expensive player’s successor(s) is underway.

In fact, given the protracted nature of the negotiations and the long-held knowledge of what the fee would eventually be, Barcelona’s quest to replace Neymar has probably been ongoing for some time now. And it’s a good thing it has been, because Neymar’s departure has left the Catalonian club with a nearly unanswerable question: How do you replace a player who is widely believed to be the third best attacking player in the world? And how do you do so when Nos. 1 and 4 on that list are already in your possession, and No. 2 is most certainly unavailable?

Again, the question is unanswerable. There is no one player who can provide Barcelona with what Neymar took with him to PSG. So the La Liga side must get creative. Fortunately, they have hundreds of millions of euros to get creative with.

There are several ways to approach the dilemma. One is to search for a like-for-like replacement, even if that search will inevitably settle for a lesser player. Another is to accept a steep downgrade on the left wing and strengthen at other positions. Yet another would be to gamble on one or multiple youngsters who could eventually grow into Neymar’s heir.

Barcelona has the money to pursue more than one of those plans, or to find fertile middle ground between all of them. Competitors know that, and will force Barca to overpay, but the spending power will be enough to procure top players from top clubs. So which top players should Barcelona pursue?

Here are 20 options, divided into three categories: the established stars, the starlets, and some lesser talents who could be brought in for depth along with one or two players from the former two categories.

ESTABLISHED STARS

Philippe Coutinho, 25, Liverpool

Neymar’s compatriot has been linked with a move to the Camp Nou all summer, and the Brazilian winger’s departure should only amplify those rumors. Coutinho is far from a like-for-like replacement; he’s more comfortable playing centrally, and more agile than fast. But he can play wide left, would grant new manager Ernesto Valverde some flexibility, and would seemingly harmonize well with Barcelona’s style.

The main issue: Liverpool appear set to play hardball, and could try to drive his price up into the region of 100 million pounds, which is excessive even for a player of his quality.

Eden Hazard, 26, Chelsea

There is little reason to think Hazard will leave Chelsea. He excelled last season as the Blues won the Premier League, and he found an ever so-suitable-home in Antonio Conte’s 3-4-3. There have been few, if any, rumblings about a departure.

But Barcelona would be foolish to not explore the possibility. Hazard might come as close as anybody in the world to emulating Neymar’s skill set. He can play on the break or in tight spaces, as a true winger or with freedom, and would keep Barcelona’s front three atop world soccer. He’d probably cost more than half the Neymar fee, and Chelsea has no motivation to sell, but Barcelona should make a push.

Alexis Sanchez, 28, Arsenal

When Sanchez left Barcelona for London in 2014, he didn’t do so on perfect terms. But the nature of his exit wasn’t anything that, three years later, would preclude a move back to Spain. He’s improved as a player in those three years under Arsene Wenger, and he might be the closest like-for-like Neymar replacement out there — after all, there’s a reason Barcelona bought him back in 2011 in the first place.

Furthering the case for a Barcelona return is that Sanchez looks likely to leave Arsenal sometime in the next 12 months, either for a fee this summer or on a free when his contract expires next summer. The contract situation will deflate his price, so Barcelona could conceivably bring him back for less than a third of Neymar’s price. That would allow the club to sink money into a central midfielder and other reinforcements. Sanchez should be high on Barca’s shopping list.

