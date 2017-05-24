Rendon homers twice, Nats explode in 10-1 win over Mariners

Washington Nationals Bryce Harper (34) waves to the crowd after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Washington, Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Nationals Ryan Zimmerman (11) waits on deck. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Anthony Rendon homered twice and drove in five runs, Joe Ross returned from the minors to allow one run over a career high-tying eight innings, and the Washington Nationals routed the Seattle Mariners 10-1 on Tuesday night.

Bryce Harper added his 14th homer and Jayson Werth hit his seventh off Chris Bergman (1-2), who allowed all of the Nationals' runs and 14 of their 15 hits.

Rendon doubled before his second homer - and seventh of the season - completed an eight-run fourth inning. Ryan Zimmerman also had three hits.

Mike Zunino homered off Ross (2-0) in his return from his own minor league stint. Robinson Cano was hitless in his first game back from the disabled list following a thigh injury as Seattle dropped its fourth straight.

Ross showed no signs of the late April struggles that ended with a demotion to Triple-A Syracuse. He yielded five hits and a walk while striking out six, and retired 12 straight batters after a leadoff single to begin the game.

By the time Seattle finally put multiple runners aboard, Washington had already opened a 10-0 lead.

Rendon's second-inning shot around the left field foul pole made it 2-0.

Then Werth, Harper and Rendon all connected in the fourth, helping the Nationals score seven of their eight runs in the inning with two outs.

TRAINERS ROOM

Mariners: OF Mitch Haniger (oblique) is expected to join the club Wednesday and work out in Washington before being sent on a rehab assignment, manager Scott Servais said.

Nationals: INF Stephen Drew (hamstring) has been sent to Florida to play in rehab games at extended spring training, manager Dusty Baker said.

RECORD BOOKS

Mariners: Bergman came within one of club records for most hits (15), runs (11) and home runs (five) allowed. Jamie Moyer owns a share of latter two.

Nationals: Washington's 62 runs scored over Ross's first four starts is the most support a starter has received over that span in major league history, according to the Nationals PR Twitter account via Elias Sports Bureau.

UP NEXT

Mariners: Rookie RHP Sam Gaviglio (0-0, 1.29) looks to build upon his first big league start, when he threw five shutout innings against the Chicago White Sox last Thursday.

Nationals: RHP Tanner Roark hasn't seen much of Seattle, but hopes for a better outcome than when he allowed them a season-high 11 hits (and four earned runs) on Aug. 31, 2014.