Rejoice! NFL reportedly set to allow group celebrations after TDs

The NFL reportedly might allow group touchdown celebrations this season after long banning them. (AP)

CHICAGO — The No Fun League might be chiseling away at its long-held, draconian stance on touchdown celebrations.

According to USA Today, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell reportedly will inform NFL owners who are meeting Tuesday at the J.W. Marriott for their annual league meeting that group celebrations after touchdowns — long verboten — are now going to be allowed.

Roger Goodell is expected to tell NFL owners group celebrations, using ball as prop after TDs, going to ground, snow angels are now allowed.





With a few exceptions, of course …

Prolonged acts, miming weapons, offensive gestures, sexually suggestive stuff still expected to be banned. That includes twerking.





No twerking. Yeah, sorry for all the wannabe Hingle McCringleberries out there. That third pump will get ya.

Of course, there’s always going to be that gray area. Someone surely will be flagged for something borderline. It’s bound to happen anytime there’s a judgment call in sports — especially in the NFL, where the rules are tweaked for tweak’s sake every year.

But we absolutely can get behind this change. Look, the NFL has taken a strangely restrictive stance on these things for too long, and players have felt shackled by the mostly pointless limitations on what they can and cannot do. Part of their brands are their personalities, and now they can express themselves in ways — collectively, too, not just solo — that will produce more humorous moments and fewer pointless flags.

This should result in a more entertaining product on the field. Isn’t that what the sport should be about? Credit to Goodell and the league for listening to the players and finding a happy medium. But really, what took so long?

