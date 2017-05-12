Rejected Hawk Harrelson Alarm Clock Phrases

Ken “The Hawk” Harrelson has been a Chicago baseball icon since the 1980s thanks in part to his catchphrases. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Teams around Major League Baseball are always looking for the next great giveaway.

Whether that’s a unique take on a bobblehead, a Chia Pet modeled after a player or a simple cowbell, big league clubs are constantly searching for new products to entice fans to the ballpark.

The aforementioned items are all great, but it’s the Chicago White Sox who created the perfect marriage between personality and promotion.

We proudly share with you the Hawk Harrelson Alarm Clock:





That’s right, the White Sox took some of Hawk’s most famous phrases and adapted them to an alarm clock.

For the ill-informed, Ken “The Hawk” Harrelson has been the White Sox play-by-play announcer on TV for the better part of the last 30 or so years, and he’s as much a fan of the team as he is a broadcaster. That means he’s prone to going silent when the team makes a bad play, argues in favor of things that clearly have no place breaking for the Sox and has even been known to leave the booth to check on injured players during games.

He’s the type of announcer who loves the game in the best way, but will also tell the same five stories over and over again throughout the season.

Not to mention, Hawk will always find a way to talk about Carl Yastrzemski. In essence, he’s the type of icon Sox fans have a love-hate relationship with.

Oh, and he has many a catchphrase.

Hawk’s most known for his home run call of “You can put it on the board, yes!” as well as yelling “stretch, stretch!” when it seems like a ball might not make it over the wall.

The Sox figured there’s no better way than to celebrate these many phrases than to package them together in an alarm clock. We happen to agree there.

The White Sox also happened to make this beauty of a promo piece detailing rejected phrases for the clock:

You know who never needed an alarm to wake up? Buehrle! pic.twitter.com/AuEJ77lk3k — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 11, 2017





That’s a decent list of omissions, but there are a few missing, such as…

“WHAT A PLAY BY WISE! MERCY!”

“What in the hell are you doing? WHAT ARE YOU DOING?”

“AND ANOTHER BLOWN CALL BY HERNANDEZ!”

“Ohhhhhhh no. You gotta be bleeping me.”

“yaz, Yaz, Yaz, YAZ, YAZ, YAZ! YAZ! YAZ!”

Of course, the best alarm clock sound from Hawk would be silence — particularly on Monday mornings. Then again, that would kind of defeat the purpose.

Blake Schuster is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at blakeschuster@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Schustee