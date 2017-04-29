Reinvigorated Sounders set to host Revolution

Seattle Sounders FC coach Brian Schmetzer feels he has found an attacking combination that works as his team prepares to face the New England Revolution on Saturday at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.

Seattle (2-2-3) is coming off a resounding 3-0 road win over the Los Angeles Galaxy last weekend.

Schmetzer made a lineup change in an effort to jumpstart a stagnant offense. He gave forward Will Bruin his first start of the year at the top of a 4-2-3-1 formation, moving regular starter Jordan Morris to the left wing.

The move produced immediate results as the Sounders utilized better spacing and execution to score three first-half goals against the Galaxy.

"We wanted to be a little more dangerous," Schmetzer said. "I think Will Bruin had earned some minutes. Last year in the playoffs, we used (Morris) out there and he was very effective, so we decided to take advantage of that and it worked."

New England (2-3-3) will travel across the country to face Seattle after settling for back-to-back draws at home in its last two matches. The Revolution's frustration was clear following a 2-2 tie with D.C. United last weekend.

"We expected more," New England defender Antonio Delamea said. "We expected to win here in front of our home fans, but in the end, we didn't give enough energy to get the right result."

New England coach Jay Heaps expressed his displeasure after the Revolution squandered an early advantage.

D.C. United scored twice in a span of about two minutes midway through the first half, striking first on a set piece and again on a counterattack.

"Coming in, we thought the two things that would hurt us would be the counterattack and set pieces," Heaps said. "Unfortunately, you can prepare for it and you can go out and work on it, but when the game's on the line, you've got to be prepared to do it.

"Unfortunately, our set piece defending wasn't good enough. Don't get me wrong. We had chances, too. It's just got to be better there."