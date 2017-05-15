Reeling Mets look to stop slide vs. Diamondbacks

PHOENIX -- The New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks will look to regroup after each team sustained a frustrating loss on Sunday.

The Mets squandered a six-run lead in an 11-9 loss to Milwaukee, as the Brewers scored 10 runs in the final three innings to finish a three-game sweep. It was New York's fourth consecutive defeat.

The Diamondbacks lost regular outfielders A.J. Pollock and David Peralta to injuries in a 6-4, 10-inning loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Arizona was forced to use pitchers to pinch-run and pinch-hit in the bottom of the 10th inning after running out of position players.

Mets right-hander Zack Wheeler will oppose Arizona right-hander Zack Godley in the first contest of a three-game series on Monday at Chase Field.

"We have a clubhouse full of veterans," Mets manager Terry Collins said. "They have all been through a game like this, they have all been through a series like this before. You've got to rise out of the ashes and get back on the horse."

Mets outfielder Michael Conforto finished a single short of the cycle and scored four runs Sunday to extend his hot streak. He is batting .343 with nine homers and 24 RBIs.

New York Asbrubal Cabrera, who aggravated a left thumb injury Saturday and sat out Sunday, is unlikely to play Monday.

Arizona almost certainly will be without center fielder Pollock, who sustained a right groin injury Sunday when he singled to right field in the 10th inning. He pulled up on the way to first base and had to limp to the bag before being replaced by pinch runner Zack Greinke.

"It wasn't good, but we will see," said Pollock, who missed the final three weeks of the 2016 season with a left groin injury. "It is frustrating, but what are you going to do?"

Pollock is off to a strong start, batting .299 with 12 doubles, two homers, 11 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.

Wheeler (2-2, 4.18 ERA) is the only Mets starter to have multiple outings allowing one run or fewer this season. He gave up one run and two hits in six innings of a 6-1 home victory over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Georgia native has had a lot of success on the road in his career, going 13-6 with a 2.88 ERA in 31 starts. He is 1-0 with a 3.48 ERA with two road starts this season, and he has won seven of his last eight road starts since June 19, 2014.

Wheeler is 2-1 with a 2.33 ERA in three starts against Arizona, the last victory coming on June 19, 2014, at Chase Field. Wheeler won 11 games in 2014 but missed the 2015 and '16 seasons after Tommy John surgery.

Godley will make his third start in place of injured Shelby Miller. Godley had the most efficient start in his three seasons in his last outing, giving up one run and four hits in seven innings of a 7-1 victory over Detroit on Tuesday.

The Diamondbacks are scheduled to play 17 straight games following an off day Thursday, but manager Torey Lovullo said no determination has been made on Godley's future starts.

"All I can control is what they allow me to control, and that's me pitching," Godley sad. "Whenever I get that opportunity, I try to control that situation as best I can and keep trying to make pitches and get guys out."

Godley is 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA in his two starts this season and is limiting opponents to a .200 batting average. He has almost identical numbers against the Mets, going 1-0 with a 2.16 ERA in two career appearances, one start.