Reeling Mets face red-hot Angels

NEW YORK -- The last thing the New York Mets need following their worst road trip this century is to face a team six days removed from its most recent loss.

However, that is what awaits the reeling Mets on Friday night, when they greet the red-hot Los Angeles Angels in the opener of a three-game interleague series at Citi Field.

Both teams were off Thursday. The Mets' losing streak hit seven games Wednesday, when Rafael Montero gave up a walk-off homer to Chris Herrmann in a 5-4, 11-inning loss to the host Arizona Diamondbacks. The Angels won their fourth straight, and completed a three-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox, with a 12-8 win at Angel Stadium.

The Mets (16-23) finished 0-6 on a road trip in which they endured three-game sweeps at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers and the Diamondbacks. It was New York's worst road trip since an 0-6 jaunt in September 1999.

The Mets overcame that skid to reach the National League Championship Series less than a month later. Manager Terry Collins, who has led New York to the playoffs each of the past two seasons, wasn't ready to raise white flag following the latest loss.

"It's very easy to unravel right now, and I will not let that happen here," Collins said. "We are not going to do that."

Collins and the Mets have to hope a day off cooled down the Angels, who have scored 28 runs during their winning streak. Nobody is hotter than reigning American League MVP Mike Trout, who homered for the fifth time in six games Wednesday and is on pace for a whopping 55 round-trippers.

"We got into good counts, passed the baton, got some clutch hitting with runners in scoring position," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Wednesday night. "And, obviously, Mike breaks up with a home run."

The Mets' Jacob deGrom is scheduled to oppose the Angels' Ricky Nolasco on Friday in a battle of right-handers.

DeGrom will be looking to become the first Mets starter to record an out in the seventh inning since he tossed seven innings against the Washington Nationals on April 28, a span of 17 games. In his most recent start Sunday, deGrom didn't factor into the decision after allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out seven over six innings in New York's 11-9 loss to the Brewers. This will be his first career appearance against the Angels.

Nolasco started the Angels' most recent loss last Saturday. He didn't factor into the decision after giving up three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out four over six innings as Los Angeles fell to the Detroit Tigers 4-3.

Nolasco is 6-8 with a 5.03 ERA in 26 games (24 starts) against the Mets, the team he has faced more than any other opponent.