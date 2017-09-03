Redskins S Su'a Cravens, a 2016 second-round pick, considering retirement

Even if players retiring very early in their NFL careers is becoming more common, it’s still a bit surprising.

The Washington Redskins were reportedly shocked when safety Su’a Cravens told team officials and teammates he planned to retire, according to the Washington Post and other reports. Team president Bruce Allen convinced Cravens to postpone his decision on Sunday morning, the Post said. Instead Cravens will go on the exempt list and the team will have a month to “resolve personal issues” that led to the decision, according to the Post.

It’s a huge blow to the Redskins if Cravens doesn’t come back. Cravens is the type of player NFL teams are looking for: He’s a big, athletic safety who can double as a linebacker in sub-packages and defend the run and versatile tight ends in the pass game. Cravens injured a meniscus and needed arthroscopic knee surgery last month, but it seemed he’d be back for Week 1. It appears he won’t be available for a while, and he might be completely done.

Last season Cravens had a biceps injury late in the season, teammates reportedly wondered why he didn’t play through it and he missed a treatment session before Week 17 according to The MMQB. Cravens later tweeted the story was untrue. Cravens also has dealt with concussion issues, though there has been no indication if health concerns are behind his decision.

The specific reasons Cravens wanted to retire Sunday are unclear, though he has a four-year contract that averages about $1.1 million annually. He’s just 22 years old but for now his NFL future is in a holding pattern, depending what happens over the next month.

