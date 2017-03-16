Redskins release defensive end Ricky Jean Francois

FILE- This Dec. 19, 2016 file photo shows Washington Redskins defensive end Ricky Jean Francois (99) looking up at the scoreboard during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Landover, Md. The Redskins have released Jean Francois. His release comes less than a week after the start of free agency and the firing of general manager Scot McCloughan. The team announced the move Wednesday, March 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally, file)

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) -- The Washington Redskins continued their defensive line makeover by releasing Ricky Jean Francois and re-signing Ziggy Hood.

Jean Francois' release comes less than a week after the start of free agency and the firing of general manager Scot McCloughan. The team announced the moves Wednesday.

The 30-year-old started six of Washington's 16 games last season and had 32 tackles and 1+ sacks. In 109 games over eight NFL seasons, Jean Francois has 153 tackles and 12 sacks.

Jean Francois had criticized the Redskins in a radio interview for firing McCloughan and also made his feelings known on social media.

The day the team said McCloughan was not at the scouting combine for a family matter, he tweeted: ''Got to be more careful on what you say, cause the next day when your words change, people are going to highlight those lies u said before.''

McCloughan signed Jean Francois before the 2015 season. Jean Francois started only seven games in two seasons for the Redskins.

In addition to re-upping Hood, the team re-signed exclusive rights free agent offensive lineman Vinston Painter. Hood, 30, had 17 tackles and one assist in his only season in Washington.

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL .