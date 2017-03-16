Redskins release defensive end Ricky Jean Francois

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) -- The Washington Redskins continued their defensive line makeover by releasing Ricky Jean Francois and re-signing Ziggy Hood.
Jean Francois' release comes less than a week after the start of free agency and the firing of general manager Scot McCloughan. The team announced the moves Wednesday.
The 30-year-old started six of Washington's 16 games last season and had 32 tackles and 1+ sacks. In 109 games over eight NFL seasons, Jean Francois has 153 tackles and 12 sacks.
Jean Francois had criticized the Redskins in a radio interview for firing McCloughan and also made his feelings known on social media.
The day the team said McCloughan was not at the scouting combine for a family matter, he tweeted: ''Got to be more careful on what you say, cause the next day when your words change, people are going to highlight those lies u said before.''
McCloughan signed Jean Francois before the 2015 season. Jean Francois started only seven games in two seasons for the Redskins.
In addition to re-upping Hood, the team re-signed exclusive rights free agent offensive lineman Vinston Painter. Hood, 30, had 17 tackles and one assist in his only season in Washington.
