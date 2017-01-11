Redskins interview Gus Bradley for defensive coordinator job

In this photo taken Dec. 18, 2016, then-Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley is shown during the first half of an NFL football game in Houston. Bradley has interviewed for the Washington Redskins' defensive coordinator job. The team said on Twitter that former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Bradley interviewed on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, two days after Mike Pettine's candidacy was announced. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) -- Gus Bradley has interviewed for the Washington Redskins' defensive coordinator job.

The team said on Twitter that former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Bradley interviewed on Wednesday, two days after Mike Pettine's candidacy was announced.

Bradley was fired by the Jaguars in late November after going 14-48 in three-plus seasons. Before that, he was the defensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks.

Washington fired Joe Barry as its defensive coordinator last week, along with some of his assistants. The Redskins went 8-7-1 and missed the playoffs, a year after winning the NFC East.

