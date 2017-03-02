Redskins GM Scot McCloughan is not expected at NFL combine, which is unusual

INDIANAPOLIS — The general manager of the Washington Redskins, Scot McCloughan, is not at the NFL scouting combine as of Thursday morning and is not expected to be here for the remainder of the event.

This is a big development. Top-level NFL executives do not miss the biggest offseason event of the NFL calendar, where the draft process really kicks off and teams meet with agents to discuss potential deals. The fact that McCloughan, who was with the Redskins at the Senior Bowl at the end of January, is not here is alarming.

The Redskins sent out a statement saying that McCloughan is tending to a “family matter” late Wednesday night, and news reports have confirmed that McCloughan’s 100-year-old grandmother died back on Feb. 6. But there are reports from 106.7 The Fan that McCloughan was excused from the team on Feb. 20 and told that the team would let him know when to come back.

Contacted by multiple media outlets, McCloughan seemed to confirm that he would not be showing up to the combine and that he family matter was the reason McCloughan was absent.

But one former coworker of McCloughan’s with another team told Shutdown Corner that McCloughan’s absence was a surprise to him and that he fully expected him to be here. They spoke after Feb. 6, when McCloughan said they should meet at the combine, even making dinner plans one night.

In McCloughan’s absence, team president Bruce Allen, head coach Jay Gruden, senior personnel executive Doug Williams and pro personnel director Alex Santos have stepped up in McCloughan’s absence and are running the team’s operations at the combine, we’re told. But his absence has nothing to do with any potential power struggle with Allen or Gruden, we also have been told.

McCloughan has been the team’s general manager since January 2015. He has had his demons with alcohol in the past but was said to be a big reason behind the team’s turnaround last season, helping built up a depleted roster and navigated a tough contract situation with quarterback Kirk Cousins. But now McCloughan is absent at a critical time for the organization, and it’s hard not to be concerned about his well being.

