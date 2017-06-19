Redskins get Supreme Court win on team name controversy

The Washington Redskins have been in a battle over their controversial team name for years, and Monday brought a big victory for the team.

According to the Associated Press, the Supreme Court said the government can’t refuse to register trademarks that are considered offensive.

The Redskins were excited about the decision, as one could imagine.

The battle of the trademarks goes back to 2014. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office canceled the team’s trademarks, based on a section of the Trademark Act that “prohibits registration of marks that may disparage persons or bring them into contempt or disrepute.”

The Supreme Court ruled it’s a violation of free speech for the government to bar registering disparaging trademarks, according to the AP.

The controversy over Washington’s team name has cooled a bit since it reached its peak a few years ago. With the Supreme Court ruling, it seems the Redskins’ stance about its name gets even stronger.

