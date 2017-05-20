Reds will try to end skid, cool off Rockies

CINCINNATI -- Right-hander Tim Adleman left his last start after one inning with neck tightness. The last thing the Cincinnati Reds needed was another injury to a starting pitcher.

But Adleman is back throwing with no issues, and on Saturday he is expected to take the mound in the second game of the series against the first-place Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park.

"He threw on the side the other day and he was fine," Reds manager Bryan Price said Friday. "He's still getting treatment, which is (always) a good idea."

The Reds also might have catcher Devin Mesoraco back in the lineup. Mesoraco hasn't played since Sunday because of a sore left hamstring.

Cincinnati (19-22), which has lost seven straight games, already has projected starters Homer Bailey, Anthony DeSclafani and Brandon Finnegan on the disabled list, causing Price to shuffle myriad young arms in and out of the rotation.

"We've had a lot of rookies," Price said. "Some have swum and some have sunk to the bottom. It's been a challenge, but it's what we signed up for. We're not using it as an excuse."

Colorado (27-16), meanwhile, is off to its best start in franchise history through 43 games and owns the second-best record in baseball. A key to the Rockies' success this season is how well they've played on the road with a 14-6 mark.

Manager Bud Black said it's just the mark of a good team.

"You have to have good players and good talent," Black said. "Some guys get up for that, going into someone else's stadium and playing well. It's about consistent play and taking their game on the road. There's nothing secretive about it. This year, we're just playing well all-around. It starts with pitching."

Despite the absence of slugging shortstop Trevor Story, the Rockies' offense hasn't missed a beat. On Friday night, a three-run homer by Alexi Amarista and a two-run shot by Nolan Arenado sparked a 12-6 win in the series opener. It's the first time the Reds have lost at least seven straight games since an 11-game skid in May 2016.

On Saturday, the Rockies will send right-hander Antonio Senzatela (6-1, 3.31 ERA) to the mound. He ranks second in the National League in wins and 10th in ERA. In his last start, Senzatela allowed four runs, seven hits and a season-high two home runs in five innings of a 9-6 Rockies win.

Like many Rockies' players, Senzatela has performed well on the road this season, going 2-0 with a 2.50 ERA. Senzatela was the NL rookie of the month in April after going 3-1 with a 2.81 ERA in five starts.

Adleman allowed three earned runs, three hits and two walks in an inning before leaving the 8-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park. On Saturday, Adleman will make his sixth straight start but the first of his career against Colorado.

Cincinnati has won five of the past seven meetings with Colorado, although a two-game winning streak against the Rockies was abruptly halted in Friday's loss.