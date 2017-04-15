Reds' starter Finnegan leaves after 1 inning with strain

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brandon Finnegan throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CINCINNATI (AP) -- Reds left-hander Brandon Finnegan left after only one inning on Saturday because of a strained muscle in the back of his left side.

Finnegan walked three, threw a wild pitch and allowed a pair of runs by the Brewers. He threw only 10 strikes out of 24 pitches and was replaced by Robert Stephenson in the second inning.

Finnegan's injury further depletes Cincinnati's rotation. Homer Bailey and Anthony DeSclafani opened the season on the disabled list and aren't close to returning from elbow problems. Rookie Davis is on the disabled list with a bruised right forearm.

