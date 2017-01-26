Reds sign pitcher Scott Feldman to 1-year deal

CINCINNATI (AP) -- The Reds have signed veteran right-handed pitcher Scott Feldman to a one-year contract.

The team announced the move Thursday. The 33-year-old Feldman threw mostly out of the bullpen last season for Houston and Toronto, making five starts in 40 appearances. He went 7-4 with a 3.97 ERA, with 56 strikeouts and 19 walks.

He has been in the majors since 2005, also playing for Texas, the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore. He was mostly a starting pitcher from 2008 through 2015.

Reds General Manager Dick Williams says Feldman's style as a ground ball pitcher fits well with Cincinnati's ballpark. Williams says he thinks Feldman can compete for a spot in the rotation.

Team officials said they would announce a corresponding roster move later Thursday.