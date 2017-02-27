Reds' DeSclafani scratched from start because of sore elbow

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Anthony DeSclafani was scratched from his first scheduled start of spring training because of a tender elbow, another setback for the Cincinnati Reds' top starter.

The 26-year-old right-hander felt some tenderness in his elbow after throwing batting practice this month. Manager Bryan Price said skipping the start, scheduled for Tuesday, was more of a precaution.

''There's no red alert at this time,'' Price said. ''At this point in time, we don't have grave concerns that he won't be ready for the opening-day roster.''

DeSclafani was on target to start the Reds' season opener last year before straining an oblique during his final spring training appearance. He had setbacks during his recovery and wasn't activated until June 10. He made 20 starts, going 9-5 with a 3.28 ERA.

DeSclafani, Scott Feldman and Brandon Finnegan have spots in the rotation. Homer Bailey had surgery on Feb. 8 to remove bone spurs from his right elbow and isn't expected back until a couple months into the season. Also, the Reds traded Dan Straily - their top winner last season - to the Marlins. The Reds signed Scott Feldman to fill one of the open spots.

Shortstop Zack Cozart also has been held out of spring training games as a precaution, but is expected to play sometime this week. Cozart tore two ligaments and a tendon in his right knee while running to first base midway through the 2015 season. The knee wasn't fully recovered last season, when he played in 121 games and batted .252 with 16 homers. He missed the last 21 games with tendinitis in the knee.

The Reds may be willing to trade the 31-year-old shortstop if another team is interested.