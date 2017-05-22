Reds broadcast performs bizarre in-game interview with a bird

Being a baseball broadcaster is a tough job. It’s not easy to be witty and insightful for roughly 3-4 hours nearly every day over the course of a 162 game season. At some point in there, things are going to get chaotic.

When you work for the Cincinnati Reds, those questionable moments may come earlier than expected.

That’s the only way to explain what happened during Sunday’s 6-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies. During the bottom of the sixth inning, a bird flew into the Reds’ broadcast booth and parked itself on a chair. The bird remained in that spot as the Reds scored three runs, cutting the Rockies lead to 6-4.

The inning ended, but the bird didn’t budge. At some point during all this craziness, someone decided it would be a good idea to open the seventh inning by having Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman interview the bird.

Now, we know what you’re thinking. Brennaman would ask the bird a question, the camera would linger on the animal and then everyone would chuckle at the oddity. Birds shouldn’t be in the broadcast booth. Haha. OK, let’s move on.

What actually happened was bizarre. You see, someone decided the bird should have a speaking voice. So, Brennaman asked the bird a question and then a member of the production staff (we’re guessing) started doing some ad-libbing.

The bird introduces itself as the Rally Bird, and you know what, fine. The Reds did score three runs during the sixth and we can’t blame the production crew for trying to have some fun.

But then things take a weird turn. Brennaman asks if the bird is fighting with its wife … and the Rally Bird says yes. The broadcast then shows another bird sitting outside on a wire from the protective netting at the ballpark. The Rally Bird says “we’re having a bit of an argument,” and adds “we get sick of each other.”

And just like that, a fun, stupid interview with a bird turned into a weird conversation about two birds having a domestic dispute. Maybe that’s an over-exaggeration, but we’re still trying to wrap our heads around this whole thing.

The interview ends with the Rally Bird calling Brennaman’s job easy and then saying it likes cowboys. Just like that, the whole thing is over.

It’s important to stress two things here: 1. That interview really happened. 2. All of it took place in the middle of a baseball game.

Keep in mind, we’re only 43 games into the Reds season. By game 141, Mr. Redlegs might be doing interpretive dance on top of the opposing team’s dugout.

