Red Wings sign defenseman Nick Jensen to 2-year $1.625M deal

DETROIT (AP) -- The Detroit Red Wings have signed defenseman Nick Jensen to a two-year deal, counting $812,500 against the salary cap each season.

Jensen has three goals and eight points in 27 games this season.

Detroit drafted the Minnesota native in the fifth round of the 2009 draft. The former St. Cloud State standout made his NHL debut in December.

The Red Wings announced the deal with the 26-year-old Jensen on Monday, a day before starting a five-game road trip in Vancouver.

Detroit is tied with the Carolina Hurricanes for last place in the Eastern Conference, making it likely the franchise will not earn a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 1990.