Red Wings recall D-man Robbie Russo to replace Ryan Sproul

DETROIT (AP) -- The Detroit Red Wings have called up defenseman Robbie Russo to replace Ryan Sproul on the roster.

Russo, who was recalled Monday, is expected to make his NHL debut Tuesday night at Toronto.

Sproul is out with a knee injury. He had one goal and six assists in 27 games this season.

The 24-year-old Russo had 31 points and a plus-14 rating with the Grand Rapids Griffins and was an American Hockey League All-Star this season. The Westmont, Illinois, native had an AHL-best plus-40 rating for the Griffins last year, his first as a pro, and became the first in franchise history to make the second All-Star and All-Rookie teams in the same season. The New York Islanders drafted him in the fourth round in 2011 but didn't sign the former Notre Dame standout.