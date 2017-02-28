Red Wings deal Smith to NY Rangers for 2nd, 3rd-round picks

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Brendan Smith skates off the ice during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Detroit. The NHL trade deadline is looming over the league, leading to players such as Detroit Red Wings' Smith and forward Thomas Vanek wondering if they will be dealt. Both players have expiring contracts, making them attractive on the market. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) -- The Detroit Red Wings have traded defenseman Brendan Smith to the New York Rangers for second- and third-round picks.

Detroit gets a second-round pick in 2018 from the Rangers, who acquired the selection from Ottawa, and a third-round pick this year.

The NHL trade deadline is Wednesday.

Red Wings general manager Ken Holland may also deal veteran forward Thomas Vanek and his expiring deal because the franchise will likely miss the playoffs for the first time since 1990. Holland says he was negotiating with Smith on an extension before the Rangers offered him a deal he couldn't refuse.

Detroit drafted Smith in the first round in 2007 the feisty player has 67 career points in 291 games.

