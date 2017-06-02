Red Sox to place Eduardo Rodriguez on the disabled list

Stop me if you’ve heard this one: the Red Sox have an injury to a starting pitcher.

The latest man to go down is Eduardo Rodriguez who, according to Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald, is going to be placed on the 10-day disabled list. Rodriguez slipped while getting ready for yesterday’s outing. Then he went and gave up seven runs and allowed four homers over five and two-thirds innings against the Orioles. Today he’s experiencing knee discomfort. Between that and his results last night something wasn’t right and now he’ll be given a minimum of ten days to fix it.

On the season Rodriguez is 4-2 with a 3.54 ERA in 11 games, ten of which were starts. He has a K/BB ratio of 65/21 in 61 innings.

