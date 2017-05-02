Red Sox apologize to Orioles, Adam Jones

The Boston Red Sox issued an apology to the Baltimore Orioles and outfielder Adam Jones after Jones was the target on racial slurs and had peanuts thrown at him during Monday night's game.

“A disrespectful fan threw a bag of peanuts at me,” Jones said, according to USA Today. “I was called the N-word a handful of times tonight. Thanks. Pretty awesome.”

"The Red Sox want to publicly apologize to Adam Jones and the entire Orioles organization for what occurred at Fenway Park Monday night," the team said in a statement.

"No player should have an object thrown at him on the playing field, nor be subjected to any kind of racism at Fenway Park. "The Red Sox have zero tolerance for such inexcusable behavior, and our entire organization and our fans are sickened by the conduct of an ignorant few. Such conduct should be reported immediately to Red Sox security, and any spectator behaving in this manner forfeits his/her right to remain in the ballpark, and may be subject to further action. Our review of last night's events is ongoing."

Boston mayor Marty Walsh also weighed in on the incident saying, "This is unacceptable and not who we are as a city. These words and actions have no place in Fenway, Boston, or anywhere."

Jones is just only one of 62 African-American players on the Opening Day rosters this season and said it was not the first time hecklers at Fenway Park had targeted him with racist remarks.

The fan that threw the peanuts was ejected from the game. Jones said a stiffer punishment such as a hefty fine or lifetime ban from the park should be levied for fans who behave like that.

"It's called a coward," Jones said. "What they need to do is that instead of kicking them out of the stadium, they need to fine them 10 grand, 20 grand, 30 grand. Something that really hurts somebody. Make them pay in full. And if they don't, take it out of their check."

- Scooby Axson

This article was originally published on SI.com