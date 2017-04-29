Red Sox ace Price throws simulated game; no date for return

BOSTON (AP) -- Left-hander David Price got back on the Fenway Park mound on Saturday for a two-inning simulated game before the Red Sox took batting practice for their game against the Chicago Cubs.

Under the watchful eye of team President Dave Dombrowski, who was positioned on a step on the batting cage, manager John Farrell, pitching coach Carl Willis and other players, Price threw to Chris Young, Josh Rutledge and Chase d'Arnaud.

Price has been sidelined by a strained left elbow since early in spring training. There is no set timetable for the former AL Cy Young Award winner to return.

''It was a quality workday for him, accomplished what the plan was and that was for two simulated innings after he warmed up,'' Farrell said. ''Good intensity. I know when he walked off he said he felt good.''

Farrell said Price would throw a bullpen session Monday before likely getting back on the mound for another simulated game on Thursday.

''We're happy with the progress he's making and we'll continue to take this week by week,'' Farrell said.