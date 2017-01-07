Red-hot Maple Leafs ride fast start to 4-2 win over Devils

New Jersey Devils goaltender Cory Schneider looks to the bench before he is replaced by Keith Kinkaid after the Toronto Maple Leafs scored three goals during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) -- Nazem Kadri sparked Toronto's four-goal first period with a power-play score, and the red-hot Maple Leafs beat the New Jersey Devils 4-2 on Friday night.

Kadri and Tyler Bozak each had a goal and an assist, Auston Matthews scored his 21st goal and fellow rookie Connor Brown embarrassed Devils goaltender Cory Schneider with a short-handed goal while helping the Maple Leafs to their sixth win in seven games (6-0-1).

Toronto's Frederik Andersen made 30 saves, giving up late goals to PA Parenteau and Jon Merrill in the final 3:24.