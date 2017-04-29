Recapping the day two of the draft for the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins continued to address the defensive side of the ball on day two of the 2017 NFL Draft as the team selected linebacker Raekwon McMillan from Ohio State in the second round before making Cordrea Tankersley from Clemson their pick in the third round.

McMillan should instantly help improve the Dolphins lackluster run defense – that finished 30th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game in 2016 – as his primary strength is shedding blocks and stopping opposing team’s ground game.

A defensive leader for the Buckeyes, McMillan declared for the NFL Draft after his junior season, finishing with two sacks, five passes defended, two forced fumbles and a team-high 102 tackles.

The knock on McMillan is that he lacks elite-level athleticism, which limits his ability in pass coverage, but McMillan excels in his angle pursuit on ball carriers that should lead to becoming a tackling machine for the Dolphins once given the opportunity to receive significant snaps.

McMillan is likely to compete with Koa Misi during training camp and it wouldn’t be shocking to see him get meaningful reps – even if he doesn’t win the starting job – as Misi hasn’t played a full 16-game season since 2010, his rookie year.

Tankersley also provides the Dolphins with a combination of best player available while addressing a position of need as he joins Byron Maxwell, Xavien Howard and Tony Lippett who seem most likely to play boundary corner in 2017.

In two years as a starter at Clemson Tankersley had a knack for creating turnovers, recording nine interceptions, but was often criticized for his lack of support against the run. Along with his reluctance to step up and make plays against the run is his tendency to get grabby with receivers once they get behind him as he drew eight pass interference calls against him his final two seasons at Clemson.

It’s likely that Tankersley will see limited reps his rookie year as he learns the nuances of the position at the professional level. If the Dolphins decide Maxwell’s $10 million contract for 2018 is too steep for his level or production, Tankersley may be in line for a heavier workload his second season in Miami.

Tankersley possesses ideal size on the boundary at 6’1” and excels with his ability to man up on opposing receivers. He also tracks the ball well and displays good hands for a cornerback as shown by his interception total in college.

The former Tiger also has the experience and ability to be left on an island against opposing team’s receivers which can help free up the safety on his side to assist both against the run and pass-catching tight ends.

This is the first time in team history the Dolphins have selected three defensive players with their first three picks of the NFL Draft. Stay tuned tomorrow to see if the Dolphins continue their run on selecting players on the defensive side of the ball or if they look to add some much needed depth to the offensive line.

