Rebound: Raiders OLB Calhoun Looks to Gain Reps

Outside linebacker Shilique Calhoun’s rookie year did not go as planned. The third round pick from Michigan State did not register a sack. Also, he tallied only five tackles in ten games played, via Pro-Football-Reference.com. Suffice to say, that this year the Raiders will expect more from the linebacker. On the positive side, it seems as though he is up to the challenge.

AROUND COVER32

Around the NFL: Which five offensive players have the the most to prove in 2017

What’s Trending: Eric Mangini hoping to mend relationship with Bill Belichick

2017 Season: Week 1 odds for each game of 2017 NFL season

NFL News: Browns get Calvin Pryor from Jets in exchange for Demario Davis

Player Spotlight: Raiders’ WR, Amari Cooper, speaks up about 2017 expectations

“Early on it was difficult because everything was moving so fast. You had to retain the knowledge fast, you had to go out there and show you understand it as well,” said Calhoun . Having a year under his belt, as well as putting gaining weight this offseason should help with the rigors of the coming season. His physique changed noticeably and had members of the media taking note during OTA’s earlier this spring. Plus, playing behind Khalil Mack and being able to watch and emulate him on a daily basis is invaluable.

This year should be a year of redemption for Calhoun. Coming from a college career that had 131 career tackles, 44 for a loss, and 27 sacks via msuspartans.com, as well as a litany of accolades during his tenure at MSU. Again, the man has talent, it’s just about adjusting to the pro-level now, and finding his niche and what works for him. I would expect to see a huge leap this year from the 2nd year linebacker and for him to excel with John Pagano helping the pass-rush this year.

In addition, adding weight like Mack did after his rookie year helps. The reigning DPOY is the benchmark for where Calhoun wants to go. Serving as rotational player will be where Calhoun starts off this year. Yet, ascending to starter sooner or later isn’t out of the question either. Calhoun has all of the tools to be a dominant linebacker for the Raiders. However, the question is can he put it all together and make the leap this upcoming season?

The post Rebound: Raiders OLB Calhoun Looks to Gain Reps appeared first on Cover32.