Really!? The Miami Dolphins draft defensive end Charles Harris

Once again, the Miami Dolphins franchise has succeeded in frustrating me. Former Missouri standout Charles Harris does not meet any of the immediate needs of this Dolphins team and certainly not the immediate needs of this defense. How many edge rushers are allowed on the field at any one time?

I’m sorry but Reuben Foster and T.J. Watt — bloodlines for days! — were both on the board and Chris Grier and crew proceeded to whiff as this franchise has repeatedly done in the past. I was not awake for this one due to my work hours at my “real” job, but I’m sure I would’ve had a few expletives to shout at my inanimate Samsung TV.

AROUND COVER32

2017 NFL Draft: See who was taken on Day 1 – NFL Draft First Round Results

Around the NFL: Reaction to Bears trading up to take QB Mitch Trubisky

Extended Draft Coverage: Taking a look at the Bills’ first one trade with the Texans

Dolphins News: Dolphins draft prospects complete edition

Follow us on Twitter here

Not unlike the time I was shouting “Brees” at the television when the Dolphins unceremoniously drafted Jamar Fletcher (three seasons, two interceptions) in 2001. Anyone know what happened to that guy Brees? Let’s not forget they also took Jake Long — a man who had a solid career in his own right — over Matt Ryan either but I digress.

Do I think that this “whiff” will have similar impact to those previous misses? No I don’t. I just feel that the team had a chance to fill some immediate needs with some legitimate first round and day talent in both Foster and Watt and instead they opted to fill a position which will be a need in one-to-two years.

Why fill that now? Is Charles Harris that good? Every mock draft I saw — there are one or two of these “mock” things around… — had Watt and Foster gone before Miami went. I thought it would be a gift to have them both on the board but apparently Miami’s management saw it differently.

But there are two more rounds today and there are still needs to be met. I’m hopeful that Forrest Lamp will still be around for their second round selection but there are a few teams in front that may snatch him up. From there the team may want to look at this “secondary deep” draft and grab someone that can contribute NOW.

I hope I’m wrong on this and Harris ends up a beast but history says otherwise with the Miami Dolphins.

READ MORE: Miami selects defensive end Harris in the first round

The post Really!? The Miami Dolphins draft defensive end Charles Harris appeared first on Cover32.