Real Madrid reveal extent of Gareth Bale’s calf injury

This is not good news for Real Madrid.

Welsh wizard Gareth Bale, 27, is expected to be out for a month after suffering a setback with a calf injury.

Bale was forced off in the first half of Real’s 3-2 El Clasico defeat at home against Barcelona on Sunday and Zinedine Zidane is now likely to be without Bale for the UEFA Champions League semifinals against crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid.

Below is the statement from Real on Bale’s injury.

Following the tests carried out on Gareth Bale by the Sanitas Medical Services, the player has been diagnosed with a grade 2 injury in his left calf. His recovery will continue to be assessed.

With Cristiano Ronaldo, Karem Benzema, James Rodriguez, Marco Asensio, Isco and others around, Real should be able to cope without Bale but his talent is undoubted and if he does miss the next month then Atletico will get a boost for their UCL semifinal.

After coming off at Bayern Munich on Apr. 12 Bale missed Real’s next two games before playing against Barca. However, that gamble has backfired.

Real and Barcelona are locked on 75 points atop the La Liga standings but crucially Real have a game in hand over their bitter rivals.

