Real Madrid and Liverpool flop Sahin signs new Borussia Dortmund deal

The German side have once again put their faith in the 28-year-old, who has had a rough time with injury problems since returning to the club

Former Real Madrid and Liverpool midfielder Nuri Sahin has extended his contract at Borussia Dortmund until 2019.

The Turkey international, 28, left Signal Iduna Park for Real Madrid in 2011 for €10 million but failed to break into the Spanish giants' first team.

Following an unimpressive half-season at Anfield in 2012-13 he returned to Dortmund on loan before making his move permanent in 2014.

Since returning to the Bundesliga side, he has been beset by a variety of injury problems that have limited his game time, but that has not stopped BVB from offering him a new deal.

"Everybody knows I feel good at Dortmund - in town, in the stadium and of course with our fans," Sahin told the club's official website. "Borussia Dortmund is the club of my heart."

Sahin has only played eight times for Thomas Tuchel's side this season, having suffered from a knee injury sustained during a 4-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach in December.

He made his return to action in the Bundesliga in early April and featured from the outset of both legs as BVB were eliminated from the Champions League by Monaco 6-3 on aggregate at the quarter-final stage.