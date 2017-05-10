Real Madrid holds off Atletico to reach Champions League final and keep title repeat bid alive

In spite of all the trophies and records, it must sting on some level.

Real Madrid is already the most successful club in the history of European competition. And, therefore, in all the world’s club game. Its 11 European Cup and Champions League titles – winning the original tournament six times and its successor five – are four more than any other club. AC Milan trails with seven. Followed by Bayern Munich, Liverpool and hated arch-rival Barcelona with five apiece.

This season, Real could become the first club to win the crown in back-to-back years in the Champions League era. Not to mention lift the big trophy a third time in four years, after titles in 2014 and 2016. The 4-2 aggregate victory over Atletico Madrid, sealed on Wednesday with a 2-1 loss at Atleti’s Vicente Calderon which wasn’t enough to overcome the 3-0 result in the first leg, saw to that.

On June 3, Real Madrid will face Juventus in the final in Cardiff as the favorite.

Real likewise remains favored to win La Liga this year, after two straight Barca titles and one for Atletico. Barcelona is even on points and controls the head-to-head, but Real has the game in hand with just two full remaining rounds of games.

In other words, Real could both defend its European title and reclaim its Spanish one, winning the toughest continental competition and the best domestic league around.

And yet.

And yet, Real probably still won’t be the most admired team in Spain even if it does the double this year.

For some reason, Barcelona remains the darling of the sport. For having reinvented the game in the final few years of the last decade, but for its dreambeat of success as well. At the start of its ongoing run, Barca won the Champions League twice in three years – in 2009 and 2011 – and claimed a La Liga title each of those three seasons.

However, in the last six seasons – counting this one – Barcelona has won the league three times and the Champions League just once. If Real finishes the job this year, holding onto its La Liga lead and beating Juventus, as it is favored to do, it will have won the league twice and claimed three European crowns in that same span.

Real Madrid has also been the more consistent side in Europe, reaching seven straight semifinals, whereas Barca has stranded in the quarterfinals three of the last four seasons.

And yet.

And yet, just as its star Cristiano Ronaldo has been considered a tad inferior to Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi, Real has been considered the second-best team in the world for all this time. Possibly even the third-best, with occasional consideration given to Bayern Munich as well – especially when it was managed by former Barca manager Pep Guardiola the last three seasons.

Somehow, the recognition as the sport’s greatest ongoing dynasty has eluded Real again and again.

Yet Wednesday’s triumph over Atletico – the poor Mattressmakers, who had also fallen to Real in the 2014 and 2016 finals – should confirm Real’s superiority over the game. Manager Zinedine Zidane, appointed in January 2016 without any senior-team experience, is in line to win a second European crown in just a season and a half in charge.

If Real’s individual talent hasn’t been quite so transcendent as Barcelona’s, it has consistently been the deeper team, as evidenced by recent league games in which it rested regulars and cruised to victories regardless. That luxury paid off in the Champions League semifinals, as Ronaldo crushed Atleti 3-0 with a hat trick in the first leg at home.

In the second leg, Atletico made a ferocious start, suggesting rather strongly that it was going to make a real contest of this.

Diego Simeone’s possessed side raced out to a 2-0 lead within 16 minutes. Atletico’s talismanic manager waved his arms, imploring his team to calm down. Then he pointed his index fingers at his head. “Calm down. Be smart. Don’t forget the game plan.” Or so he seemed to be saying.