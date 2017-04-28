Real Madrid and Barcelona would find it difficult in Premier League says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona would struggle to replicate their La Liga dominance in the Premier League.

The 11-time European champions and the Catalan clubs have dominated the Spanish league, winning the title on nine occasions in the last decade. Atletico Madrid were successful in breaking the dominance of the two teams when they won the league in 2013/14 season.

In the Premier League, Manchester United were the last club to win the league on consecutive occasions in 2009. Since then, no team has won the title for two seasons in a row. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who managed Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the past, will finish without silverware for the first time in his managerial career.

Klopp took over the Anfield job in October 2015, just months after stepping down from his post at Borussia Dortmund. The German manager stressed the high intensity makes the league demanding.

"Even for the great Spanish teams, it would be difficult to win the Premier League. Of course, Madrid and Barca would be fighting for everything, but it would be very difficult," Klopp told Spanish newspapaer Marca.

"In the Premier League, nothing is certain. The intensity is very high and many things can happen in matches. There's not a single game where you can win 4-0 comfortably and rest your first XI. It doesn't exist in the Premier League. It's not possible in the Bundesliga, either, unless you're Bayern [Munich].

"Chelsea are having a great season but there are many games where they have won 1-0 and had to defend until the end. I've experienced two leagues and I can say that this one is really tough. Ask Pep [Guardiola of Manchester City], he'll say the same!"

Liverpool are currently third in the Premier League table with 66 points from 34 games. They lead fourth place Manchester City by a point and are two points ahead of fifth place Manchester United. However, the two Manchester clubs have an advantage of a game in hand.

With four games left in this campaign for the Merseyside club, Klopp says Liverpool are fighting to secure a berth in next season's Champions League.

"We're up there, fighting for the Champions League positions, but I can say: five more points, and everything would look different. There are a few games left and we'll fight to the utmost," he said.

