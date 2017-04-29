Just a day after selecting Mitch Trubisky, the Chicago Bears doubled down on offense. The team selected tight end Adam Shaheen with their second-round selection in the 2017 NFL Draft.

This move is a surprising one. Shaheen is a fine player, but I would not consider taking him in Round 2. He has high upside, but he is a very risky selection. Coming out of Division II school Ashland, it will take him some time to adjust to the NFL. He’s an incredibly raw route runner, as well.

However, Shaheen has a lot of raw tools to work with. At 6’6″ and 278 pounds, he is a monster of a human being. He has incredible athleticism for his size, as well as good hands and solid blocking abilities.

General manager Ryan Pace made another boom-or-bust move. Neither Shaheen nor Trubisky are expected to make a big impact next year. Both of these selections are upside-based.

AROUND COVER32

2017 NFL Draft: See who was taken on Day 1 – NFL Draft First Round Results

Around the NFL: Reaction to Bears trading up to take QB Mitch Trubisky

Extended Draft Coverage: Taking a look at the Bills’ first one trade with the Texans

I like Shaheen, but as stated earlier, I wouldn’t have taken him this early. He has an incredible upside, but the Bears have way bigger needs. Defensive backs like Quincy Wilson, Chidobe Awuzie and Obi Melifonwu were available, which makes this even more surprising.

Overall, Pace is swinging for the fences with this pick, as he did for the last one. Time will tell if he knocks it out of the park or completely strikes out.

Final Grade: C

The post Reaction: Bears take TE Adam Shaheen in Round 2 appeared first on Cover32.