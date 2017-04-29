Reaction: Bears take OT Jordan Morgan

When I saw that the Chicago Bears selected Jordan Morgan, I was shocked: I had no clue who he was.

The offensive lineman from Kutztown was the team’s fifth-round selection. Morgan is the third small-school player that the Bears picked this year.

Eager to learn more, I had to find some tape on him.

Morgan physically overwhelmed his opponents at Kutztown. At 6’3″ and 310 pounds, he has ideal NFL size. He has decent athleticism, but the strength in his game is exact that: his strength. He’s an absolute brute on the line and just eats defenders alive. He won’t have quick enough feet to play tackle in the NFL, so a move to guard will be necessary. Morgan has also yet to play any NFL-caliber players yet. He could possibly get eaten alive in his first few years.

As has been the case with most of the Bears’ picks, Morgan was a surprisingly selection. He has good upside, but is unlikely to be anything more than a depth piece. Chicago could view him as an eventual replacement for Josh Sutton, but I’m struggling to see that as a possibility.

General manager Ryan Pace has taken a huge risk on all of his selections. These aren’t your typically boom-or-bust prospects, though. As mentioned earlier, three out of five of the Bears’ selections have been small-school players. None of them, outside of Eddie Jackson, are considered to be value picks, either. If Pace hits on this class, he’ll come away looking like a genius. If he doesn’t, then he could end up looking like Phil Emery.

Final Grade: C-

