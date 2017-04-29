Reaction: Bears take S Jackson, RB Cohen in Round 4

The Chicago Bears entered the 2017 NFL Draft with two fourth-round picks. They ended it with two, but essentially moved back with one of their picks. They traded one fourth-round pick to the 49ers in the Mitch Trubisky trade, but gained one back (and one next year) by trading back in the second round.

With these selections, the Bears took safety Eddie Jackson and running back Tarik Cohen.

Jackson is a solid, value selection. He’s a ball-hawking safety with great athleticism, and he can cover pretty well, too. Plus, he has value as a kick returner on special teams. However, he’s coming off of a fractured leg that ended his 2016 season. He also shows inconsistent effort on tape. Overall though, it was a solid selection. Jackson wasn’t my best defensive back still on the board, but he will be a solid piece in the secondary for the Bears.

While I’m content with the Bears’ selection of Jackson, the same can’t be said about their Tarik Cohen pick.

With this selection, the Bears have now taken a running back four years in a row, with three of those coming in the fourth round.

Admittedly, Cohen is the first Bears pick that I haven’t scouted yet. Most analysts had him as a fifth or sixth-round pick, so this could be considered a reach. Cohen is an athletic back who is elusive and has great vision. He will have value as a receiver out of the backfield, too. Despite these pluses, the pick itself is confusing. He has no value on special teams, as he doesn’t have much experience as a returner. Considering that he’s only 5’6″ and 179 pounds, that’s worrisome. Speaking of size, his frame is less than ideal. It’s unlikely that he’ll ever be able to handle a full NFL workload. At best, he’s the type of guy to get four or five touches per game.

The Bears don’t have a big need at running back. Cornerback, offensive line, edge rusher and wide receiver were all bigger needs, and there was way better value available at every pick. Although Cohen could have some upside as a receiver out of the backfield, it’s unlikely he’ll ever amount to anything more.

The Bears continue to have the most mind-boggling draft I have seen in recent team history. I’m struggling to see what direction this team is going in.

Final Grade for Jackson: B+

Final Grade for Cohen: D

