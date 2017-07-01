In re-signing Blake Griffin, the Clippers took the worst type of NBA risk

Less than 24 hours before the commencement of NBA free agency, Blake Griffin, it appeared, was seriously considering a future outside of Los Angeles. With several disappointing seasons in his rear-view mirror and his point guard of six years gone, Griffin, it seemed, was truly and sincerely on the market. One of the top five available players had scheduled meetings with Phoenix and Denver, while other potential suitors waited in the wings.

Only several hours before the opening bell, however, Griffin “walked into a Blake Griffin museum,” and came out of it with an agreement to stay in LA with the Clippers.

He also came away from his “walk down memory lane” with a five-year, $173 million max contract, an unthinkable sum for such an injury prone player, and a deal that represents the worst type of risk that an NBA franchise can take.

Risk has been one of many byproducts of the Golden State Warriors’ dominance, a necessary response that the Warriors’ near-invincibility has elicited from other NBA front offices. With the bar for title contention set so high, general managers understand that they must elevate their ceiling, even if efforts to do so also lower the team’s floor. Golden State has forced their hand.

With Chris Paul gone, Doc Rivers and the Clippers took a misguided risk with Blake Griffin. (Getty) More

“If Golden State makes the odds longer, we might up our risk profile and get even more aggressive,” Rockets general manager Daryl Morey told ESPN in a story published the morning after Game 5 of the Finals.

Morey did just that, trading for Chris Paul on Wednesday. Oklahoma City followed suit by dealing for Paul George, despite the probability that George will be a one-year rental. Paul, also in the final year of his contract, is a questionable fit alongside James Harden. Both moves carried potential pitfalls. But the upside matched, or even dwarfed, the downside. Both were prototypical examples of NBA risk-taking.

Not all NBA risks, however, are created equal. And the one undertaken by Doc Rivers, Jerry West and the Clippers illustrates the point.

The prototypical risk model is rather simple. The Rockets and Thunder acknowledged that “mediocre” and “pretty good” aren’t good enough. They climbed higher, with the understanding that a fall would be harder, but also with the knowledge that the worst possible outcome — bottoming out and rebuilding — is better than being mired in the NBA’s struggling middle class. The “high-risk, high-reward” label is apt.

The Clippers’ move carries a similarly high degree of risk. Griffin has not played 70 games in a season since 2013-14. What’s more, the Clips’ record with him sidelined is not significantly worse than it is with the former No. 1 overall pick on the court. And it is significantly better than LA’s record with Griffin in the lineup and Paul on the bench. Those facts don’t sympathize with the second-richest contract in NBA history.

But that’s not the full reason the move is misguided. The reason is the risk model. This isn’t high-risk, high-reward. It’s high-risk, “meh”-reward. With Paul gone and Griffin on board, the Clippers’ ceiling is as the fourth or fifth best team in the West. It is lower than it has been over the past six years, when the surrounding pack was weaker and the Clippers still failed to even reach the conference finals.

Crucially, the floor is also lower. Whereas the Thunder, for example, could potentially lose both George and Westbrook and subsequently rebuild using cap room and the draft, the Clippers have locked themselves into a contract that, if things go awry, could become virtually untradable. It could hamstring the Clippers into next decade and make bottoming out significantly less effective.

